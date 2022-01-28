Home page world

E-scooters on Unter den Linden boulevard in Berlin. © Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

E-scooters are particularly popular in tourist cities, but they are also controversial: the number of accidents in Berlin rose rapidly last year.

Berlin – In Berlin, the number of accidents involving e-scooters has more than doubled. As of November 30, 2021, the police counted 775 traffic accidents involving such scooters and 572 injuries.

In the whole of 2020 there were 325 accidents with 235 injuries. This emerges from a response from the transport administration to a parliamentary question by MP Oliver Friederici (CDU).

According to this, six providers of e-scooters are currently active in Berlin. Especially in the city center the offers have increased. And with it the conflicts: For example, by drivers who use the sidewalk despite the ban, or by scooters that block the sidewalk. According to the Senate, around 23,000 e-scooters were available in June 2021 according to the providers. In 2020 there were still around 16,000. dpa