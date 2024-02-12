His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Minister of Public Health of the State of Qatar, honored Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari for receiving the Best Minister in the World Award.

The award highlights the exceptional efforts of government ministers around the world to promote excellence in the government sector and implement successful, scalable and sustainable initiatives that contribute to the social and economic advancement of their citizens.