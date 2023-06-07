Accidents | The world’s most dangerous motorcycle race claimed another fatality

A total of 267 deaths have now been recorded on the Isle of Man.

In traditional a fatal crash has occurred again in the Mansaari TT race of motorcycling, tells organizer of the competition. Spanish driver Raul Torras Martinez died yesterday after going off the track in the last lap of the Supertwin race.

The Spaniard, who died at the age of 46, was described in the press release of the race organizer as an experienced TT competitor.

In time for the Isle of Man racing on public roads. The race has often been characterized as the world’s most dangerous motorcycle race.

of the British broadcasting company BBC by A total of 267 deaths have now been recorded on the Isle of Man. The motorcycle race was organized for the first time in 1907.

Manx the length of the track is no less than 60.3 kilometers. There are a total of 264 bends on the track, many of which have poor visibility due to trees, bushes and, among other things, stone fences. In addition, the road surface is bumpy.

There are no safety areas at all on the track and, for example, light poles and electricity poles are covered with hay bales. Deaths usually do not stop races.

Between 1949 and 1975, the competition was part of the motorcycle World Series, but legendary, for example Jarno Saarinen missed the Isle of Man competitions as too dangerous. Saarinen’s fate was the Monza race in 1973.

The death of the Spanish driver has been reported in Finland before at least Evening newspaper.