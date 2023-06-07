Barcelona, ​​Spain.- The cold play band continue his tour ‘Music Of The Spheres’ this week. days ago they were in Barcelona, Spain where a couple in love met at the event held at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium to frame a special night.

A selfie is the one they took home to later post on their respective social networks, however they got a complete surprise. And it is that in the selfie the couple did not realize that the World Champion with ArgentinaLionel Messi, accompanied by his family rows back.

He ‘tiktoker’, smurfollowshared the image in which he smiles with his partner during the recital of Chris Martin. His publication immediately began to receive infinite messages upon discovering that in his photograph ‘The flea’ he came back to Barcelona to attend the cold play concert.

While the lovers smile on the right side of the photograph, the “10” on the Argentine National Team It is located on the left side of the photograph. It was easy for Internet users to distinguish the goal scorer 35 years old, different from what happened with the ‘influencers’ who was left with the desire to go and greet him at the event.

“We uploaded a selfie at the Coldplay concert. Automatically my private messages…”, says the text added by the ‘tiktoker’, smurfollowbefore displaying some of the comments he received from people who did notice the presence of Lionel Messi.

In addition, his wife, Antonella Rocuzzo, shared certain images of that unforgettable evening, where he was together with the members of the british band to be a “magical” night.

This day it was confirmed that Lionel Messi will have his own docuseries, which will be broadcast on Apple TV, while he defines his future, which would continue either on Spain, Saudi Arabia either USA after being discharged from Paris Saint Germain.