Monday, February 14, 2022
Accidents The roof of the barn, which is about a thousand square meters, collapsed in Lestijärvi, with cows still trapped below

February 14, 2022
in World
The Central Ostrobothnia Rescue Department was able to evacuate most of the approximately 100 cows in the barn at the time of the accident.

About the roof of the 1,000-square-foot barn collapsed in the morning after six in Lestijärvi in ​​Central Ostrobothnia.

“A large proportion of the cows have been rescued to safety. The estimate is that there are 5-10 cows trapped, ”says the firefighter on duty Joonas Luolioja said.

The roof has almost completely collapsed and the rescue service estimates that the probable cause is the weight of snow accumulated on the roof. This is a wide-frame roof.

“We have to think about how to get there safely. The machine must be used so that we can have a safe route for the men. The roof has collapsed so widely. ”

The rescue service is considering using a forest or excavator to rescue cows trapped under a collapsed roof.

