Accidents | The person who fell from the cruise ship was rescued from the sea after 15 hours in the Gulf of Mexico

November 26, 2022
According to the Coast Guard, the man’s condition is stable.

From a cruise ship A 28-year-old man who fell into the sea in the Gulf of Mexico was rescued after he may have been at sea for more than 15 hours, according to the US Coast Guard.

The man had been with his sister at the bar of the Carnival Valor cruise ship and went to the bathroom on Wednesday, after which he disappeared.

The rescue crews finally found the man on Thursday evening about 30 kilometers from the Louisiana coast. According to the Coast Guard, the man’s condition is stable.

“I have never heard of anyone surviving in the sea for so long. This is a true Thanksgiving miracle,” said Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr Seth Gross news channel CNNfor.

Man could not tell the Coast Guard why he had fallen into the sea.

In 2018, a 46-year-old British woman who fell from a cruise ship into the Adriatic Sea was rescued after ten hours.

