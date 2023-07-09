Editorial | It is hard to trust the system if you believe it is oppressive

Young people trust the pension system less than older age groups.

Tcommissioned by the National Pension Service an inquiry according to two out of three Finns trust the pension system. The more age, the more confidence. And vice versa: the confidence of young people is the weakest. Less than half of those under 35 trust the system.

Young people’s doubts are understandable. The system may last, but those who are retired or approaching retirement age get a more certain return on their investment than the young.

Young people know that the lower limit of the retirement age will flee before them like a mirage if the adequacy of their pensions is at risk. It may not be in danger according to the latest estimates, but in any case, in Finland it is much easier to raise the age limit in front of young people than to correct the situation in another way.

One of the reasons for this was also visible in the Pension Security Center’s inquiry. Almost a third of the respondents did not know that the majority of occupational pensions come from current employees, employers and investment income. A large part of Finns therefore think that they will only receive the money that is transferred to the side during their working career. In addition, the Constitutional Law Committee has considered that occupational pensions enjoy the property protection guaranteed by the Constitution.

You don’t really dare to interfere with the indexes either, because senior citizens and those approaching retirement age are the most active voters.

Eraising medical fees is also difficult. The payments can be considered part of the total tax rate. They don’t want to raise it because the economy and consumption are feared to suffer.

So it is easiest to cut the future benefit of young people – and young people know this. It’s hard to trust a system that you feel is oppressive.

Young people cannot trust, like previous age groups, that life will improve and well-being will increase decade after decade. The growth of mistrust and mistrust is already a generational experience.

