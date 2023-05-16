Accidents | Several dead in hostel fire in New Zealand

It is believed that there were about 90 people in the hostel. Tens are still missing.

In New Zealand at least six people have died in the fire that broke out in the hostel, says the country’s prime minister Chris Hipkins. He estimates that there are probably more than six dead.

“I understand six were confirmed earlier, but it looks like there are likely to be more,” Hipkins commented on the death toll.

According to a police representative, the final number of fatalities is expected to be less than ten, but more detailed information about the dead will only be available when the building is entered.

According to the Prime Minister, the fire broke out in a hostel located in the country’s capital, Wellington, early Tuesday morning local time.

Rescue authority representative Nick Pyatt described a fire of this class as occurring in Wellington only once a decade.

“It’s our worst nightmare,” he added.

According to the local rescue authorities, 52 people were rescued from the hostel, some of them through the roof.

At least six people have been taken to hospital. The condition of one of them is serious, says the local rescue authority. In addition, at least 15 people were treated at the scene of the fire.

The fire has been extinguished by 80 rescuers and 20 rescue vehicles.