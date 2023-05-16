The published preview of the new chapter of “Ana de nadie” shows Ana and Horacio talking at the same table with Dolores, the mother of Joaquín’s partner, who says she is totally opposed to it. In addition, she is heard telling the man that he will marry Adelaida. Likewise, one of the daughters of the marriage will see the engagement ring that the young woman has on her hand and will be surprised to hear that her father has wedding plans with her. And Emma will complain to her mother about the fact that he plans to get married when he is about to become a grandfather. Next, we will tell you more details so that you do not miss episode 50 of the Colombian soap opera.

Advance of “Ana de nadie” 1×50

When does chapter 50 of “Ana de nadie” come out?

This Monday May 15episode 50 of “Ana de nadie” will be broadcast, a soap opera that can be enjoyed from Monday to Friday through the RCN signal.

What time to see “Ana de nadie” 1×50?

The telenovela “Ana de nadie” is broadcast in prime time at 9:30 pm (Colombian time), after the program “Survivor, the island of celebrities” and before “Lady, the rose seller.”

Horacio and Ana’s family in “Ana de nadie”. Photo: RCN

How to SEE the full episodes of “Ana de nadie” by RCN?

To follow the episodes of “Ana de nadie”, tune in RCN Monday to Friday. Also, if you go to its official page, you can enjoy the telenovela and other programs LIVE ONLINE by clicking on the RCN signal.

“Ana de nadie”: what is it about?

“This is the story of Ana, a woman who after 25 years of marriage decides to separate from her unfaithful husband, giving herself the opportunity to live new experiences,” reads the RCN website.

“Ana de nadie”: cast

Paola Turbay as Ana Ocampo

Sebastián Carvajal as Joaquín Cortés

Laura Archbold as Adelaida Gomez

Ilenia Antonini as Florencia Valenzuela

Adriana Arango as Violet

Jorge Enrique Abello as Horace

Camila Zarate as Magdalena Zea

Carlos Baez as Pedro.

