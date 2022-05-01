Accidents On May Day, donuts were already eaten on Pohjoisesplanadi – the café entrepreneur describes the accident on Saturday as horrible: “Havis Amandalla had tens of thousands of people yesterday”

By Sunday, almost all traces of the traffic accident had been cleared off Pohjoisesplanadi. Passers-by and café customers will be shocked by Saturday’s events.

If could not look closely, the previous day’s accident might go unnoticed.

On the terrace of the café, May Day donuts are eaten and coffee is drunk, and passers-by press the student laws on their heads.

The broken glass door of Café Esplanadi has already been repaired and the patchy patio furniture has been repaired.

However, small pieces of metal and shards of glass are visible on the ground. The wooden fence has clearly been hit.

There was an accident here on May Day, which could have ended very seriously.

Between the cars parked along the two streets, there would normally be a terrace on Café Esplanadi. On Saturday, a car crashed through the terrace.

Saturday at seven o’clock in the evening, a motorist was driving at high speed on Pohjoisesplanadi. There were thousands of people in the area at the same time, as the Havis Amanda statue had been varnished an hour earlier.

The vehicle hit eight cars on the way. Eventually, in front of the Café Esplanade, the driver collided with a parked car, which, according to eyewitness accounts, was thrown towards the café.

Three people were injured in the collisions, one of whom was a driver. The injured were taken to hospital but repatriated on Sunday.

Police arrested the suspected 33-year-old man at the scene of the accident.

The man is tentatively suspected of aggravating road safety, aggravated drunk driving, guilt of injury, resistance to an official and stubbornness.

Tuula Pasuri visits Café Esplanadi almost daily. He has gotten to know the cafe’s staff and customers, so that’s why the accident felt particularly bad.

Helsinki Tuula Pasuri is shocked. He sits on the terrace of Café Esplanadi, like almost every day. The cafe is his regular place, and he knows both the employees and the customers from there.

He read about the accident in the newspaper of the day. Concerns immediately came to mind about the coping of the cafe’s employees. The events came unnecessarily close.

“Yes, this accident feels different when I know the place and the people,” he says.

Pasuri wonders how the café had already been opened to customers on Sunday.

There is a buzz on the terrace, inside, guests are queuing for shop windows. Only the terrace on the street, which normally takes the parking spaces of a few cars from the North Spaniel, was closed on Sunday.

It was through that terrace that a car crashed on a Saturday night.

By Sunday, the biggest rubbish and traces of the accident had been cleared from the street.

Café Esplanadin entrepreneur Gunvor Backman answer the phone. He was not present at the cafe on Saturday, but heard about the events afterwards.

“It was horrible for me. Havis Amandalla had tens of thousands of people yesterday, ”says Backman.

“When I heard the news yesterday, I said thank God that this did not happen in the great crowd of children and old and young.”

Café Esplanad is a family business. Backman’s two adult sons participated in the cafe cleaning work with the cafe staff on Saturday.

“The only option is to go ahead,” Backman says.

At least one vehicle that the suspect collided with in his car was still parked on the North Spanade.

On the North Spanade senior the gentleman stops in the middle of the walk to look down the street. He notices the broken car pieces on the ground and stares at them for a moment.

Pentix the man presenting himself says he has come to see exactly where the scene of the accident is located.

“Everything is based on the idea that people behave rationally and do not intentionally do evil,” he wonders about the previous day’s events.

“Great that so little was cleared this time.”