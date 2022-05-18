Accidents In Kouvola, a serious traffic accident, a truck and a car collided north of Voikaa

According to police, the truck has drifted out of the way and the car has been scrapped. Police have not yet commented on the injuries.

In Kouvola there has been a serious traffic accident at night where a car and a truck collide.

The accident happened shortly before two on road 46 north of Voikaa, on the western shore of Lake Sompanen. The road is completely crossed due to the clearing work, and the police have arranged a detour past the accident site via Nuujanmäentie and Kuusaantie.

According to the police in south-eastern Finland, the truck has drifted out of the way and the car has been scrapped. Police have not yet commented on the injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.