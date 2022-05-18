Wednesday, May 18, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents In Kouvola, a serious traffic accident, a truck and a car collided north of Voikaa

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 18, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to police, the truck has drifted out of the way and the car has been scrapped. Police have not yet commented on the injuries.

In Kouvola there has been a serious traffic accident at night where a car and a truck collide.

The accident happened shortly before two on road 46 north of Voikaa, on the western shore of Lake Sompanen. The road is completely crossed due to the clearing work, and the police have arranged a detour past the accident site via Nuujanmäentie and Kuusaantie.

According to the police in south-eastern Finland, the truck has drifted out of the way and the car has been scrapped. Police have not yet commented on the injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

#Accidents #Kouvola #traffic #accident #truck #car #collided #north #Voikaa

See also  State elections in Saarland: a bitter evening, not just for the left
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Five migrants found dead in a train hopper in Piedras Negras, Coahuila

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.