Coahuila.- At least five migrants were found dead inside a grain hopper that returned empty from the Eagle Pass to the Ferromex station in the municipality of Black Stones, Coahuila.

According to local media, the location of the unfortunates occurred during the afternoon of this Tuesday, May 17, in the CROC 1 neighborhood when customs officials inspected the wagons with gamma rays and identified the bodies of the migrants at the bottom of the hopper. a train.

So far the cause of death has not been determined, however, it is said that they would have lost their lives due to dehydration due to temperatures in the region exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

One of the victims would have been located still with vital signs, however, moments later he perished despite first aid being provided.

Security elements and investigative experts arrived at the site and carried out the first steps for the subsequent removal of the bodies.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, in the first four months of this 2022 the arrival of migrants to Mexico has skyrocketed, due to the fact that in this period the detention of at least 116 thousand 303 migrants from different countries has been reported.