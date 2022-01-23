Firefighters at work to evacuate some workers suspended in a cabin

Nth massacre in the workplace: to lose his life this time is Alessandro Marcelli, 58 years old, director of the infrastructures and assets of the Ferrovie della Calabria, as well as operating director of the Lorica ski lifts and Camigliatello Silano. Before the opening of the structure to the public, the man was hit it accidentally from a cabin and fell to the ground, violently hitting his head. The aid of the 118 health workers was useless.

THE fire fighters are engaged in recovery of six management personnel of the lift, got stuck in two cabins, between some pylons, after the lifts were stopped. Saf personnel, an alpine river speleo, are also involved in the rescue operations.

The death ofLorica’s engineer adds to the atrocious news of recent days: only yesterday the tragedy of Lorenzo Parelli, a student of the Bearzi Salesian Institute who died in an accident at work at the Burimec office in Lauzacco. The young man who was attending a school-work project was hit by a metal bar. But not only Udine, too Latina. Last Friday afternoon in the municipality of Pomezia, a 65 year old man is died after falling from a flight of about five meters into a industrial building.

READ ALSO: Accidents at work, 18-year-old in Udine dies on the last day of the internship

On the sidelines of yesterday’s massacre of Udine, the National Fiom-CGIL and Udine’s Fiom-CGIL, have expressed their whole solidarity And indignation. “We are shocked to learn the news of the death of Lorenzo Parelli, student in alternation between school and work at the metalworking company Burimec in Lauzacco, in the Province of Udine. This is yet another fatal accident in a workplace, all the more unacceptable because it affects a young student, only 18 years old, crushed by the fall of a beam on his last day of what should have been a training experience. school-work alternation “.

READ ALSO

The compulsory vaccination begins to creak

Treatments denied, Grimaldi after the Tar: “resign everyone”