In the wake of the acquisition of Activision-Blizzard, the CEO Bobby Kotick cited the postponements of Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 as the reason for the loss on the stock exchange, without mentioning the countless reports of harassment, threats and managerial inexperience Kotick had known about for years.

The developers took care of bringing these facts to light, and in particular Tracy Kennedy, the producer of Overwatch 2, who added a very important and enormous information: Kotick himself would have forced the developers to hours and hours of overtime with “random projects” for the first Overwatch to work on but they came punctually canceled, a reason for losing many hours of work on both chapters of the competitive shooter.

Bobby, tell everyone about the random projects for OW1 you all would shove on us, the team would do OT for only them to get canceled and for months of OW2 dev to have been lost. Or how almost entire teams are turning over and citing you as the reason. Don’t be shy. https://t.co/3ksVMMaCwf – Tracy Kennedy ?? (@dogspinster) January 19, 2022

Many developers have left the company citing the CEO as a reason for leaving. Kennedy could not specify the nature of these “random projects” since “legally, workers can only talk about working conditions”, but he assured that he could at least mention this fact.

