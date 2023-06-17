Saturday, June 17, 2023
Accidents | A man was hit by a lightning strike captured on BBC video – the police saved his life

June 17, 2023
Accidents | A man was hit by a lightning strike captured on BBC video – the police saved his life

The police who were alerted to the scene saved the life of the man who was painting the soccer field.

Stateside There were moments of horror in the state of New Jersey on Wednesday when a man working on a football field was struck by lightning.

According to the BBC, the 39-year-old man was painting boundary lines on the field of a local school when he was struck by lightning. The situation was recorded on a nearby surveillance camera.

In a video published by the BBC you can see how lightning strikes. After a while, the police and an ambulance arrive.

To the place the police were alerted RJ McPartlandwho gave the man first aid.

“When we were in the ambulance, his pulse returned and he slowly regained consciousness,” McPartland says in the BBC video.

From a lightning strike the injured person has since returned to a stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

