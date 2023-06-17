Meteor showers are the most wonderful astronomical events we can observe. These light up the night sky and also inspire the tradition that you can make a wish when you see a shooting star.

It is just in the month of June where an astronomical event of this type will be present. The phenomenon corresponds to a meteor shower morning rush which are considered the brightest and most intense of the year.

This meteor shower has its origin in the celestial debris left by the comet 96P/Machholz by the orbit of our planet Earth. This, when making contact with the atmosphere of our planet, enters in the form of fire that forms the well-known flashes (shooting stars).

Despite the fact that the Arietadas meteor shower has been taking place since mid-May, it has its highest peak during June 14 and 24, 2023. This means that during the next week you will be able to see the sky light up with impressive flashes.

How to see the Arietid meteor shower?

According to the educational site Starwalk, the Arietid meteor shower can be seen during the late hours of the morning shortly before dawn. The ideal to carry out the observation is to look at the sky at approximately 4-5 hours.

If you still don’t know how to observe the next meteor shower. Do not worry, we will give you three tips below to appreciate the phenomenon and not fail in the attempt.

1. Find a dark and clear place: The key to enjoying a meteor shower is to get away from the light pollution of the cities. Find a place away from bright lights, such as streetlights or illuminated buildings. The darker the place, the better you will be able to appreciate shooting stars.

2. Find out about the best time and place: Meteor showers occur at specific times of the year, and some are more intense than others. Research when and where the next meteor shower is expected to occur and plan your viewing accordingly. You can check astronomical calendars online or join local astronomy groups for up-to-date information.

3. Be patient and relax: Observing a meteor shower can require patience, since they are not always seen constantly. Be sure to bring a comfortable chair or blanket with you to sit and relax while looking up at the sky. Shooting stars can appear at any time, so keep your eyes on the sky and enjoy the celestial spectacle.

Remember that observing meteor showers can be even more impressive if you use binoculars or telescopes, but they are not necessary to enjoy the phenomenon. Enjoy the experience and have a wonderful stargazing!