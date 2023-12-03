The president of the Popular Party of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, assured this Sunday at the rally called by the Popular Party in Madrid against the amnesty that “it is a shame that we Spaniards have to see how Pedro Sánchez negotiates the Government of Spain and the future of Spaniards outside our country.

Along these lines, López Miras regretted that “after 45 years of the Constitution, we have to continue defending it because the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, is violating constitutional principles.”

“It is Pedro Sánchez who must defend the equality of all Spaniards based on the Constitution,” he denounced. “It is a humiliation for everyone,” so “we are not going to allow any blackmail from separatists, independentists and heirs of ETA.” “We are not going to allow it,” he asserted.

For this reason, “as every week we witness an even more embarrassing spectacle by Pedro Sánchez, they will not silence us,” and now more than ever, “if there is a party that defends the Constitution, equality, the rule of law and, In addition, it will continue to protect the Spanish people, it is the Popular Party and its leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo.