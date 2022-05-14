Home page World

Of: Christina Denk

In Bregenz, which is on Lake Constance and near the Bavarian border, a two-year-old girl ran into a moving car. (Iconic image) © Alexander Pöschel/Imago

A toddler ran into a moving car on Lake Constance. The driver couldn’t avoid it. The two-year-old was taken to the hospital.

Bregenz – The nightmare of many parents: When small children suddenly start running, they are sometimes almost impossible to stop. A traffic accident also occurred on Friday afternoon (May 13) in Bregenz, Austria, on Lake Constance. The driver of the car tried to dodge.

Bregenz/Austria: Two-year-old girl runs into a moving car – the driver can no longer avoid it

As the police announced on Saturday, the two-year-old on Lake Constance suddenly ran between the cars parked on the street and into the car from the side. The 44-year-old driver tried to swerve to the left, but could no longer prevent the collision, it was said. The toddler collided with the car.

It hit the car and fell to the pavement, sustaining a bleeding head injury. The severity of the injury was not known, but the child had to be hospitalized. Apparently there was no damage to the car, so the police.

Accidents involving children on the road happen again and again, as in Ebermannstadt. However, the boy just ran away after his traffic accident. At the end of April there was also an accident involving a small child in an apartment building in Rosenheim. (chd/dpa)