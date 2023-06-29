An accident occurred in the construction of the Arena Potosí, in front of Fenapo, San Luis Potosí; A lifeless man is confirmed and several injuries are reported

a lifeless man and at least a seriously injured worker was the balance of aregistered accident in the construction ofto Arena Potosi, in the capital of San Luis Potosi.

The events were recorded around noon this Wednesday, on Martínez de la Vega street, in front of the facilities of the Potosina National Fair (Fenapo).

Unofficially it was said that a column qWhat were they building? collapse and the rods bent, leaving presented one of the workers, who lost his life on the spot.

Also, it was said that another man was seriously injuredfor which he had to be transferred to a hospital in an emergency.

Local media detailed that in the place Civil Protection and Red Cross paramedics checked another group of workers, who are not seriously injured.

Moments after the accident, the governor from San Luis Potosi, Ricardo Gallardo Cardona, confirmed to local media that a man had died in the construction of the Arena Potosí.

However, he said that the people who will be responsible about this fatal accident, will be the company who is in charge of the work of the Arena Potosí.

Elements of the State Civil Guard (GCE) were also mobilized to the place, who cordoned off the area, as well as elements of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) to make the corresponding inquiries.