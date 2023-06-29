CD Castellón has announced the arrival of Dick Schreuder. Yesterday it was announced that the trainer PEC Zwolle would leave to get started on it third level in Spain, and that is now official. Castellón is the project of the famous gambling millionaire Haralabos Voulgaris.

“I am very much looking forward to starting this new project and I am grateful for the trust the club has shown in me,” said Schreuder. “In my football career I always dreamed of it to play in Spain. It is a great honor for me to be given this opportunity as a coach at a club with such a history. I’ve been following Castellón for a while and see the passion who is in town for the team.”