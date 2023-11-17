The collision between a train and a bus killed one person and injured 5 others, in Brasília, this Friday (17.Nov.2023). The bus was trying to cross the railway line at SIA (Industry and Supply Sector) when it was hit by the train. The driver sounded an audible signal, but the collective was unable to leave in time. In a note (read below), Viação Marechal, the fleet to which the bus belongs, regretted the accident and said it will fully cooperate with the investigations. “Our social workers and psychologists are committed to closely monitoring the case, ensuring all necessary assistance to the victims and their families”reported.

Watch the moment (56s):