





36:06 This photograph released by the Israeli Army on November 15, 2023 purportedly shows Israeli soldiers carrying out operations inside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City amid the ongoing war between Israeli forces and the Islamist group. Hamas. © Israeli Army/Via AFP

In this edition of A Week in The World we focus on Israel’s assault on the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, Al-Shifa, an episode that has focused international attention, while the enclave is one more point every day. blind. The information has emerged thanks to the few local journalists who are still alive and from what we can see on social networks, since the international press cannot enter the Strip, if not in the company of the Israeli Army. Our correspondent in Jerusalem, Janira Gómez Muñoz, explains it to us. We also address the meeting between Presidents Biden and Xi, we discuss the perspectives on Pedro Sánchez’s new mandate in Spain and the run-up to the elections in Argentina. For the debate we have Federico Vázquez, director of ‘Futurock’ and host of the international politics program “Un Mundo de Sensaciones”, and Miguel Alcántara, journalist on international affairs.