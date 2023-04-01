After the family of the late Alyna Hutchins sued, there is now a first verdict in the death on the film set. By admitting guilt, this was mild.

The film set of the film “Rust”, during which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed. Image: AP

Nfter the death of camerawoman Halyna Hutchins while shooting a film with Hollywood star Alec Baldwin, there is now a first conviction. The 63-year-old assistant director David Halls, who was also responsible for security on the set of the western “Rust”, received a six-month suspended sentence on Friday (local time). The New Mexico judge also imposed a fine and required Halls to take a gun safety course.

Halls, who was charged with negligent handling of a deadly weapon, previously admitted his guilt. In return, he avoided a possible prison sentence.

Baldwin, 64, and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case. Both had recently pleaded not guilty. If they are found guilty, they face a sentence of up to 18 months in prison.

Hutchins was fatally injured while filming at a movie ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in October 2021. Baldwin, who served as lead actor and producer on the film, was holding a gun in rehearsal for a scene when a shot went off. There was a real bullet in the Colt. It’s unclear how the live ammunition got on set. Halls should have checked all the cartridges in the gun, prosecutors claimed, among other things. Baldwin and the armorer have always denied responsibility for the fatal accident.