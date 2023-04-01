Natural disasters | In Arkansas, even hundreds were injured after a tornado hit the city

A tornado wreaked havoc in the city of Little Rock.

of the United States In the state of Arkansas, even hundreds of people have been injured after a tornado hit the city of Little Rock late Friday Finnish time, the news agency Reuters reports.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, which teaches medicine in Little Rock, declared the event a major accident due to the number of injuries.

According to the news agency AP, the tornado destroyed buildings and cars in Little Rock. The storm also cut off electricity for around 70,000 customers in the city. In the neighboring state of Oklahoma, there were approximately 32,000 customers without electricity, and strong winds have fueled fast-spreading wildfires.

Tornado on The New York Times –newspaper as part of a dangerous weather system affecting the southern and upper central United States. According to the National Weather Service, the tornado that struck Little Rock is not likely to be the only one to occur due to the system.

In addition, the Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of strong winds and hail, as well as thunderstorms and flash floods.

More than 28 million people are under tornado warnings, and more than 85 million people are under more general weather warnings in states such as Mississippi, Iowa and Missouri. Storms are forecast to move over the states of Ohio and Tennessee during the evening.

According to the National Weather Service, “a few strong tornadoes” are expected in central Missouri and southern Arkansas. The Washington Post –newspaper according to the storm’s size is exceptionally large.