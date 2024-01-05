It has been a long time since the phone par excellence of the masses was launched on the market, the iPhone, which has had many changes since that first iteration in the technological market, since it has basically gone through 15 main versions and some alternate ones. However, not everyone had enough money to take this leap, and they preferred to stay with something more classic such as none other than the blackberry.

With this nostalgia in mind, the company known as Clicks Technology is presenting his keyboard Clicks of the same name as its first product by $139 USDwhich will be compatible with phones Manzana. Available with Lightning or USB-C connectors, the keyboard is actually built into a wrap-around case. You simply have to slide your cell phone into the device and you can start writing. The keys are backlit for typing at night and run on the phone's battery, so there's no need to charge them.

Here is the company statement:

We use keyboards on our desktops, laptops, and tablets every day, so it's a little strange that we've ditched physical buttons on smartphones. We worked on every decision, from exactly how the buttons should feel to the keyboard layout, making sure it was intuitive for iPhone users.

It is worth mentioning that the keyboard cover can now be ordered in reserve in models of iPhone 14 and 15, so those interested can request it immediately on the official website. Orders will begin to be sent to buyers starting next February 1st.

Via: CNET

Editor's note: It will be a good way to have a little nostalgia in the palm of your hand, but it is a bit expensive if I may say so, it is a little more than 2000 pesos if we are a bit strict with things. In the end, those with enough sustenance will be able to return to physical keyboards.