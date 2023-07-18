The talented northerners started the show singing at the top of their lungs ‘Dying of love’a classic released in 2019.

Then, Ana Lucia Urbinapossessing a melodious voice, captivated us with ‘In what arms will you be’, a romantic song from her album released in 2020.

Serrano heart in concert. Photo: Bella Alvites/The Republic

After that beautiful song, the presenter received a bouquet of roses with a dedication. Nobody expected what was going to happen next… an unpredictable, but magical proposal for a hand. A man in the audience decided to declare his love to his partner in front of all the spectators.

Marina Yafac made her appearance on stage

‘I leave you free’ was the hit that the singer chose to start her presentation at this great event, accompanied by the voice of Lesly Eagle. Both asked the public to participate by raising their hands.

Serrano heart in concert. Photo: Antonio Melgarejo/The Republic

In addition, he put the touch of spark and made people dance with ‘Pasito tun tun’, next to the redhead Ana Lucia Urbina. Later, she carried out a dynamic with the women present at the event.

To continue with this spectacular show, the singers paid tribute to Selena Quintanilla with the voice of Ana Lucia Urbina. ‘Como la flor’ was the hit with which they opened this second part of the event: a beautiful mix to remember a legend.

Corazón Serrano in the Exhibition Park. Photo: Antonio Melgarejo/The Republic

After that, one of the vocalists, Edu Baluarte, brought three young ladies up on stage to sing for them.

To continue celebrating the 30 years of the group, Mr. Dilio Galindo, vocalist of Antología, entered the stage to sing ‘Alejate’.

And the atmosphere turned romantic with ‘I have lost a heart’ in the voice of Lesly Águila. This classic song has been very popular since 2015, when it was released on his album entitled ‘El futuro de la cumbia’.

Corazón Serrano and the singer Axel. Photo: Bella Alvites/The Republic

To continue with the romanticism, Axel, the Argentine balladeer singer, took the stage. To the rhythm of the piano melody, he dazzled the audience by singing ‘Amo’. Then, along with Ana Lucia Urbina, they sang ‘Te voy a amar’ in a cumbia version.

Finally, the saddest moment for the fans arrived: the artists had to say goodbye, for this, they sang ‘El estúpido’. It was definitely a magical night for all the followers of this group.

