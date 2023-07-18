Today Colombia is the country that is “alarmed” by the claims of wanting to give the green light to the legal exercise of Comprehensive Community Physicians (MIC) formed in Venezuela. Much has been speculated about these professionals, but countries like Peru have been warning for years about the “little training” that they present.

Between 2007 and 2008, with the support of the Cuban Medical Mission in Venezuela, the Comprehensive Community Medicine, whose pensum was prepared in conjunction with Cuban professionals, the Ministry of University Education and the Ministry of Health in Caracas.

It was created with a six-year study plan, but taught in experimental or newly created universities such as the Hugo Chávez Health Sciences University.

Until 2018, the National Program for Training in Comprehensive Community Medicine (PNF-MIC) had qualified 24,819 health professionals, of which 1,336 were foreigners, including Colombians, according to State reports.

The last graduation was in March of this year. In an act headed by President Nicolás Maduro, 1,700 people received their medical degree.

In Colombia, the Medical College warned in recent days of the potential risk that Community Comprehensive Physicians have the possibility of validating their titles and practicing for the country. However, the Director of Human Resources of the Colombian Ministry of Health, Edilma Suárez, clarified that the situation arose from a conversation that took place between the entity she represents and the Ministry of Education, in which some union organizations participated.

I congratulate the Comprehensive Community Physicians and Physicians on their day. You are in charge of building and consolidating the Public Health System with humanist and quality principles; have my support. Long live the People’s Doctors and Doctors! pic.twitter.com/kInKFQDAuz — Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) October 8, 2018

Since 2009, by presidential decree, the Day of the Comprehensive Community Physician is celebrated in Venezuela, in honor of Ernesto “Che” Guevara. In addition, in 2011 the National Assembly sanctioned the partial reform of the Law on the Practice of Medicine, cWith this, it was approved to include the title among those authorized to practice the profession.

The Venezuelan Medical Federation (FMV) and the College of Physicians have been categorical in rejecting the exercise of the MIC, alleging that they do not have the necessary academic training and that what they receive in the classrooms are political concepts.

This statement is a kind of alert about a potential threat that hangs over the health of Colombians. pic.twitter.com/2yEeKrSSCx – Col Medical College (@ColegioMedicoCo) July 14, 2023

These same claims have been extended to the practice of Cuban doctors in Venezuela, who according to the Federation and the College also do not have the necessary credentials to practice, proven in cases of malpractice.

The president of the FMV, Douglas León Natera, has reiterated for several years that countries must be very attentive and validate the titles of Venezuelan professionals to avoid any deceptionsince one of the principles to practice is to be enrolled in the College of Physicians and the MICs do not have these credentials.

Contrary to doctors graduated from traditional universities in the country, who have the necessary internationally recognized qualification.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

