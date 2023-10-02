Fox News: Congressman Matt Gaetz petitions to remove Speaker McCarthy

Republican member of the US House of Representatives Matt Gaetz has filed a petition to remove his fellow party member and Speaker of the Lower House of Congress Kevin McCarthy from office. This is reported by Fox News.

If the right wing of the Republicans manages to remove McCarthy from his post, and a long struggle begins among the Republicans to appoint a new speaker, then the entire legislative process in the lower house of the US Parliament may be blocked.

Gaetz previously announced his intention to remove McCarthy from his post. He accused the speaker of lying to Republicans and the president, emphasizing that the US legislative department needs new leadership that can be trusted.