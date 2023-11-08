Join the La República WhatsApp channel

The most watched program in Mexico, ‘Acapulco Shore’, returns with a new chapter to the delight of its followers. Scandal, romances and fights are the protagonists of the participants every day and this new chapter will not be the exception. We tell you in the following note all the details to tune in to ‘Acapulco Shore’. In La República Entretenimiento, find out about the premiere times, ways to watch the program for FREE and the celebrities who are participating.

What time does episode 10 of ‘Acapulco Shore’ start?

Users from Peru and foreign countries will be able to be aware of the premiere of the chapter at these times:

Peru: 11.00 p.m. m .

11.00 p.m. m Mexico: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Colombia: 11.00 p.m. m

11.00 p.m. m Ecuador: 11.00 pm

11.00 pm Venezuela: 12.00 pm

12.00 pm Bolivia: 12.00 pm

12.00 pm Chili: 1.00 am

1.00 am Argentina: 1.00 am

‘Acapulco Shore’ season 11: where to watch the reality show for FREE?

Viewers have several options to tune in FREE ‘Acapulco Shore’. These are the options that are available:

TV: through the MTV channel or MTV HD

through the MTV channel or MTV HD Streaming: downloading the Paramount Plus platform through any Smart TV

downloading the Paramount Plus platform through any Smart TV Web page: looking for MTV LIVE.

The list of contestants has caused people to talk among their followers. Photo: MTV

What channel is MTV in Peru and Mexico?

For users who are in Peru, ‘Acapulco Shore’ can be seen through the following television signals available in the country:

Claro TV: Channel 110

Channel 110 Movistar: Channel 602

Channel 602 DirecTV: Channel 264 or 1264 in HD

On the other hand, if you are in Mexico, the program can be tuned through the Pluto TV signal on channel 156. It is also available on the Paramount Plus streaming platform.

What is the reality show ‘Acapulco Shore’ about?

The program It is characterized by bringing together several unknown young people or influencers who have a life full of parties and scandals. The reality show accompanies the daily lives of the protagonists, from their exercise routines to their preparation to go to clubs in the chosen city in this new season.

‘Acapulco Shore’ also exposes the romances that exist between the participants, as well as the rivalries that can arise between them.

Who are the shores of season 11?

The members of season 11 surprised users and they came to turn the house upside down.