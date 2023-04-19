Milan opened the scoring through Frenchman Olivier Giroud (43), before Napoli equalized through Nigerian Victor Osimhen, returning from injury. (90+3).

The two teams missed a penalty kick through Giro for Milan (22) and Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for Napoli. (82).

Milan will play in the semi-finals with the qualifier from the other quarter-finals between compatriot Inter and Benfica of Portugal, who will meet at the “Giuseppe Meazza” stadium on Wednesday, knowing that Inter won the first leg 2-0..

It is the first time that Milan has reached the semi-finals in 16 years, specifically when it beat Manchester United on its way to the last seventh title in its history, the 2006-2007 season..

This was the third confrontation between the two teams in three weeks. Milan had won the previous two matches 4-0 as a guest in the league, and 1-0 in San Siro in the first leg of the Champions League last week..

The course of the match