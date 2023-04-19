The Cruz Azul team continues in the fight for a better position in the Clausura 2023. So far, those led by coach Ricardo Ferretti are in eighth place overall with 21 points.
Despite the fact that the regular phase of the contest has not yet ended, the information on stove soccer has not been long in coming, and it is expected that the Machine will be one of the teams that has the most movements for the summer market. Now, it has been reported that the club’s goalkeeper, Jose de Jesus Coronawould have the hours counted in the institution.
According to information from w sportsthe experienced 42-year-old goalkeeper, would not enter the plans of the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti ahead of Opening 2023.
‘Chuy’ Corona’s contract ends on June 30 of this year, and although it is true that until a few weeks ago there was interest in renewing it, everything seems to indicate that this will not be the case.
The Brazilian coach wants to reinforce all the lines of the cement squad and the goal appears between them. It is hoped that now the opportunity will be given to youngsters and goalkeepers who ask for a place in the starting eleven.
Cruz Azul substitute goalkeepers are Andres Gudino and sebastian jury, the latter at the time received the opportunity, however, due to his mistakes, he ended up going from the second to the third goalkeeper of the team. This is how Gudiño would now be in charge of defending the three celestial suits.
In case it becomes official, Jose de Jesus Corona He would leave after 14 years in the team, where he has played a total of 501 games so far. Among his most outstanding honors is the league title obtained in 2021, two Copa MX, one Super Cup and one Champion of Champions.
