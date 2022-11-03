Milan raised its score to 10 points, in second place behind leaders Chelsea, and the winner of Croatian Dinamo Zagreb 2-1, raising its score to 13 points.

He took turns scoring the goals of the French winner Olivier Giroud (14 and 57), the Bosnian Rada Krunic (46), and the Brazilian Junior Macias (90 + 1).

Milan entered the match needing a draw only to have a one-point advantage over its opponent.

After French defender Theo Fernandez hit the post after 3 minutes, his fellow veteran striker Giroud opened the scoring, taking advantage of a corner kick by Sandro Tonali, who rose above everyone else to head into the net (14).

Giroud thought that he scored the second goal for his team, taking advantage of a rebound from the goalkeeper after a shot by Hernandez, but the referee canceled it for offending the veteran striker (24).

Salzburg pressed in an attempt to equalize, but Milan goalkeeper Ciprien Tataruano brilliantly saved all his attempts.

At the beginning of the second half, Milan consolidated its lead with a second goal through Bosnian Krunic from a header after an individual effort by Serbian striker Ante Rebic (46).

And soon Giroud settled the result in favor of his team by adding the third goal for his team and his second personal after a wonderful individual effort by the brilliant Portuguese winger Rafael Leao to hit his left into the net (57).

The Brazilian Macias concluded the goal celebration by scoring his fourth in the first minute of overtime.

In the same group, Chelsea reversed their defeat against Dinamo Zagreb with a goal to win 2-1 to avenge their loss to him at the beginning of his career in this competition, which ousted his former German coach Thomas Tuchel before Graham Potter took over the task in his place.

Zagreb advanced with a goal by Bruno Petkovic after 7 minutes, but Raheem Sterling equalized for the London team (18) before Swiss international Dennis Zakaria gave him the win (30).