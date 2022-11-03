Home page politics

US President Joe Biden speaks in Washington on the threat to democracy ahead of next week’s midterm elections. © Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

The “midterm” elections in the USA next Tuesday are about nothing other than the continued existence of democracy, warns the US President – and addresses the citizens with urgent words.

Washington – Six days before the congressional elections, US President Joe Biden warned of a threat to democracy in America. With haunting words, he called on voters yesterday to cast their ballots on November 8 – and to reject election deniers and politically motivated violence. “In a normal year, we don’t face the question of whether the vote we cast preserves democracy or endangers it,” Biden said at a Democratic campaign event in Washington. “But this year we are.”

Biden pointed out that next Tuesday’s election will be the first US election since violent supporters of ex-President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. “I wish I could say that the attack on our democracy ended that day. But I can’t do that,” he said. In the upcoming US elections, candidates at all levels are standing for election “who do not want to commit themselves to accepting the results of the elections in which they are voting.”

Trump still refuses to acknowledge defeat

Biden’s Republican predecessor Trump has refused to recognize his defeat in the 2020 presidential election. Without any evidence, he continues to claim that he was deprived of a victory by electoral fraud. Following this example, individual Republicans running for mandates or offices in the “mid-term” elections on November 8 leave it open whether they will accept the outcome of the election in any case.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and about a third of the seats in the Senate will be up for grabs in the mid-term elections in the US next week. Gubernatorial elections and votes on other posts are also pending in numerous states.

Reinforced rhetoric

Biden, who otherwise always emphasized the importance of compromise and cooperation across party lines, had recently sharpened his rhetoric and attacked Trump and his supporters more directly than ever. In a speech in Philadelphia in September, he called on Americans to take a stand “against extremism” in the midterm elections.

Trump and the so-called MAGA Republicans stand for an extremism that threatens the foundations of the republic. MAGA stands for Trump’s previous campaign motto “Make America Great Again”.

In his speech yesterday, Biden said MAGA Republicans, while a minority, are a “powerful force” in the Republican party. Their false claims of the “stolen 2020 election” have also led to a dangerous rise in politically motivated violence in the US.

Attack on Pelosi’s husband reverberates

Biden once again described the violent attack on the 82-year-old husband of Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi last Friday. The perpetrator was after the powerful democrat herself, but did not find her during the attack.

“This driving force is trying to succeed where they failed in 2020 to suppress voter rights and subvert the electoral system itself,” Biden said. He called on candidates who denied the 2020 election result to accept the results of the upcoming midterm elections. “This fight we are in now is a fight for democracy, a fight for decency and dignity, a fight for prosperity and progress. It’s a battle for the soul of America itself,” Biden said. dpa