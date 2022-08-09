Dubai (Etihad)

Our national junior football team, born in 2006, will begin its camp in the Kingdom of Morocco tomorrow, in preparation for participating in the Arab Cup for U-17 teams, organized by the Arab Football Association, and our team will play in Group A alongside Algeria (host), Palestine and Sudan.

The technical staff of the national team chose 26 players for the Morocco camp, they are: Omar Khalil, Walid Malallah, Nasser Omran, Abdulaziz Muhammad (Al-Jazeera), Hussein Mahmoud, Abdullah Anwar, Muhammad Nasser (Al-Wasl) Muhammad Juma, Ghaith Abdullah, Khalifa Muhammad, Ahmed Muhammad, Ali Jamal, Ali Jaber (Al-Ahly youth), Hamdan Muhammad, Abdullah Ahmed, Saeed Amer, Hilal Ahmed, Badr Musa, Muhammad Ali, Abdullah Jawhar, Ali Ibrahim (Sharjah) Youssef Yaqoub (Ajman) Muhammad Abdullah (Ittihad Kalba) Suhail Khaled (Al-Nasr). ) Zayed Mohammed (Bani Yas), Khalifa Nasser (Ras Al Khaimah).

Issam Dahi, director of our national junior team, explained that the Morocco camp is a continuation of the preparations for the junior whites, which had started with an indoor gathering at the headquarters of the Dubai Football Association, during which the players performed 16 training sessions, under the supervision of the technical staff led by Spanish coach Alberto Gonzalez.

He said: “Abyad Juniors will play three friendly matches during the Morocco camp, through which the technical staff will test the players’ readiness before the start of the tournament,” noting that the first match will be on 14, followed by another on 17, and the preparatory trials conclude on August 20, while the team leaves for Algeria on 21 to participate. in the tournament.

The director of our national junior team valued the great effort exerted by the Football Association and the National Teams Committee in supporting all the teams participating in the various tournaments, wishing all players success in the Arab Cup, stressing his confidence in all the elements that were selected, hoping that the team will achieve the desired results from during this post.