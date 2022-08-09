The FIA ​​World Endurance Championship has published the entry list for the 6h of Fuji, the next event of the 2022 season to be held in Japan; a return after the years of absence due to the Coronavirus pandemic that prevented travel to the Rising Sun.

The weekend of 9-11 September there will be 36 cars on the grid, with the absence of the Glickenhaus already formalized, which will not go to the Far East and will leave the battle of the Hypercar Class to the pairs of Toyota and Peugeot, in addition to the Alpine .

13 are the LMP2s registered for the moment, but even here we will have a couple of absences among the crews. In fact, Vector Sport and WRT have a box to fill because their respective drivers, Nico Muller and René Rast, will prioritize their engagement with Audi Sport in the DTM, which takes place the same weekend at Spa-Francorchamps.

The same goes for Nick Cassidy, who in agreement with AF Corse will fly to Belgium to drive the AlphaTauri-branded Ferrari 488. His place in the # 54 of the Piacenza team at Fuji will be taken by Davide Rigon, who will attack the LMGTE AM class together with Thomas Flohr and Francesco Castellacci.

There are no other new features in this category at the moment, with 13 cars on the list joining the 5 official LMGTE PROs from Ferrari-AF Corse, Porsche-Manthey and Corvette-Pratt & Miller.

Action Photo by: Morgese / Gandolfi

THE PROGRAM

The time zone for the Fuji race must be taken into account, so fans in Italy will be forced up early to enjoy the spectacle of the World Cup.

Here are the sessions with the provisional Italian timetables of the activities on the track

Friday 9 September

Free Practice 1: 4; 00-5; 30

Free Practice 2: 8; 30-10; 00

Saturday 10th September

Free Practice 3: 3; 20-4; 20

LMGTE qualifications: 7; 40-7; 50

LMH-LMP2 qualifications: 8; 00

Sunday 11th September

Race: 4h00-10h00 (6h)

FIA WEC – 6h DEL FUJI: Entry List