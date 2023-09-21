Dubai (Etihad)

Our national beach soccer team is preparing to play three friendly matches with its counterpart, the sister Saudi national team, on the 23rd, 27th and 28th of this month. The matches will be held on the sandy field of the Football Association.

These friendly confrontations come within the program of his internal camp, which is held in Dubai and continues until next October 5, as part of his preparations to participate in the Beach World Cup, which the country will host in February of next year.

The list of our national team in this camp includes 21 players, and they are: Muhammad Al Jasmi, Hamid Jamal, Haitham Al Kaabi, Abdullah Dehghani, Kamal Ali, Saeed Eid, Walid Mohammadi, Ali Mohammadi, Abdullah Abbas, Ahmed Al Malahi, Hamid Al Marashdeh, Musab Omar, Walid Bishr. , Ahmed Bishr, Rashid Eid, Abbas Ali, Saif Al-Jallaf, Abdullah Al-Boom, Ibrahim Al-Shamsi, Sultan Ismail, Abdul Rahman Muhammad.

Our national beach soccer team ranked tenth globally and third continentally with 1,449 points, according to the classification last August issued by Beach Soccer Worldwide.