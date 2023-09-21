The Serbian striker who will be Giroud’s deputy (“I will try to replace him in the best way”) speaks in the conference for the first time: “As a child I supported the Rossoneri and Rebic told me how wonderful it is to play for this club…”

by our correspondent Francesco Pietrella – Milanello (Varese)

Luka Jovic has always had Milan in his destiny. His father’s name is Milan, in fact, and since his son landed in the Rossoneri world he always repeats the same thing to him: “he works, works and works again. You are where you wanted to be.” And the tip will do everything to make him proud. “Also because as a child I supported the Rossoneri, like my father”.

MALDINI — Jovic introduces himself to his new fans visibly excited. He sweats, wipes his forehead and smiles. He speaks in Serbian, he still has to become familiar with the Italian, and he is not yet ready to start. He has reiterated it a couple of times, but he will do everything to help the team. “It’s a great honor to be here. Milan already wanted me three years ago, when I played for Real Madrid. There have been contacts with Maldini. I told him that my goal was to come here, I finally got there.” See also WEC | Vandoorne will be back-up for Peugeot LMH in 2023

HE AND REBIC — Jovic, fresh from 13 goals this season with Fiorentina, will be Giroud’s deputy: “He is a champion, I can learn a lot from him, I will try to replace him in the best way.” The first to speak well of Milan to him was Ante Rebic, now at Besiktas, Italian champion in 2022 and Jovic’s teammate at Eintracht: “He told me how wonderful it is to play at this club. I waited until the last day to be able to land here, refusing other offers.” Now the goal is not to make mistakes: “At Real Madrid things didn’t go the way I wanted, while at Eintracht I had an extraordinary year (27 goals in 2018-19). I don’t know what the secret of the perfect coach or the one best suited to me is, but Pioli is a great coach. He told me that he believes in me. I hope to repay his trust and score several goals.” See also Monterrey vs America: schedule, where to watch it live on TV, streaming, lineups and forecast

PRESSURE — Jovic closes the topic of pressure like this: “I’m ready to break it down and return to Eintracht. We footballers are used to it by now. I played in Belgrade, Florence, Frankfurt, Madrid and now I’m in Milan. Last year I didn’t play much, but I still scored 13 goals. And I hadn’t been on the field continuously for three years.”