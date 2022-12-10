One report gives Unesco released on Thursday (8.Dec.2022) concluded that the prosecution of crimes of defamation has been used around the world to restrict freedom of expression. The document, titled “the ‘misuse’ of the judicial system to attack freedom of expression. Trends, Challenges and Responses“, assesses abusive legal practices in several countries.

The text shows that several new laws have been passed to combat disinformation, cybercrime or hate speech; but had negative impacts on media freedom.

Unesco drew attention to the increase in the number of imprisoned journalists. Offenses for which journalists are frequently accused include defamation, insulting public officials, sedition, attempts against national security or public order, vague definitions of hate speech, publication of “fake news”, blasphemy and terrorism.

Defamation is the leading factor in criminal charges against journalists. It is characterized as “false statement that unfairly damages the reputation of an individual or legal entity”🇧🇷 Several States have toughened or reintroduced provisions on libel, defamation and insult.

In all, 160 countries have not yet decriminalized defamation – a trend that should continue, according to Unesco. At least 57 laws and regulations adopted or amended since 2016 in 44 countries contain vague language, or disproportionate penalties.

“This analysis demonstrates that the issue of defamation, both criminal and civil, needs to be addressed in national legislation in line with international standards, from the point of view of protecting freedom of expression and the vital work of journalists. UNESCO continues to call for the decriminalization of defamation and warns against trends in the use of judicial systems to attack freedom of the press.”said Tawfik Jelassi, Deputy Director General of Unesco.