Cameroon beat Brazil’s reserve team 1-0, with Abubakar’s goal in the third minute of stoppage time.

And the referee of the match brought out the yellow card to the Cameroonian striker, who already had another card, to be expelled from the field.

Cameroon’s historic victory over Brazil was not enough to qualify for the second round, for the African team to bid farewell to the World Cup in Qatar.

Cameroon finished third with four points, two behind second-placed Switzerland, who beat Serbia 3-2.

Brazil, which had already qualified for Group G, topped the goal difference, with 6 points, and will face South Korea in the round of 16.