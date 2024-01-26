USA Today: a girl from the USA found out about two hundred brothers and sisters after a DNA test

A girl from the USA learned about the existence of two hundred relatives after she took a DNA test. About it writes USA Today.

Jacqueline Frosolon, 24, was shocked when she received DNA test results showing she had hundreds of half-sisters and brothers. Before the test, the girl was sure that she only had one sister. It later turned out that Frosolon was conceived using donor sperm, but her mother did not want to tell her about it. At the same time, more than two hundred other women used the same donor’s genetic material, and his sperm is still available today.

The girl contacted some of her new relatives by writing to them on social networks. At first she thought it would be great to have such a large family, but she soon realized that she was upset.

“Three years have passed, but I still haven’t really digested this information. At first I thought it was cool, but now dissociation has begun: as if I was looking at everything through someone else’s eyes and watching myself try to get through it,” the girl shared her emotions. They are partly due to the fact that Frosolone suffers from a large number of chronic diseases and, if she had known something about her genetics earlier, she could have acted more effectively and avoided unnecessary discomfort. The girl has a cyst in the spine, which causes tremors throughout the body and threatens complete paralysis; she is also being treated for anxiety and depression; she has been diagnosed with supraventricular tachycardia, vaginitis, dermatitis and other diseases.

As it turns out, many of the Frosolone sisters and brothers suffer from similar illnesses and strange symptoms. Together they found the father's information, despite the fact that he was an anonymous donor. However, the man refused to communicate with his children. His brother agreed to help them. Alas, although some of the symptoms coincide with him, the uncle of the young people knows nothing about his own father, which makes it difficult for Frosolone to investigate genetic diseases or mutations.

The girl and her sisters and brothers are outraged that a man with such genetic data was allowed to become an anonymous donor. This not only caused them health problems, but also limited their ability to improve their quality of life.

