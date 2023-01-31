Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training succeeded; In achieving an Emirati international achievement with distinction that occurs for the first time in Africa and the Middle East region, where citizenship was enabled; Nouf Issa Al-Shukaili, from winning the gold medal in the International Skills Competition in the field of health and social care, whose competitions were recently held in France, Germany, Britain, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Estonia and Luxembourg, next to Japan and the United States America, South Korea, and Canada; The Emirates Skills team also achieved, during the same global competition; Another achievement represented in obtaining nine medals for excellence in various engineering and technological skills and disciplines, where the citizen Hanan Ahmed Al Shamsi won the Medal of Excellence in the field of computer-assisted turning, Nora Khaled Al-Masabi in engineering drawing, Khadija Khaled Al-Jabri in electronics, Ahmed Salem Al-Hashemi, and Rashid Khaled Ali; in moving robots, Omair Youssef Al-Marzouqi in computer-assisted sculpture, and Abdul Rahman Ishaq Abdul Rahman; in car maintenance, Ahmed Hammoud Al-Kindi in aircraft engine maintenance, Abdul Rahman Khaled Al-Shehhi in electrical connections, and Muhammad Khaled Al-Kathiri in industrial control systems to verify.

His Excellency Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, said, “It is an achievement of gold. We proudly dedicate it to the wise leadership represented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him. Wise leadership places the citizen at the top of priorities.” In 2010, His Highness ordered the allocation of financial rewards for young winners of the Skills Competition http://wam.ae/ar/details/1395240793569 in order to enable all national institutions and citizens to always be number one, which guarantees them international leadership, as it is the main goal in the “strategy” Abu Dhabi Technical.

His Excellency Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training

His Excellency Dr. Mubarak Al Shamsi explained that the Global Skills Competition was launched for the first time in Spain in 1950, and it is a major international event that takes place every two years. It was well organized by Abu Dhabi Technical Institute in Abu Dhabi 2017, and for the first time in the Middle East and Africa. With great success and many records, it is a global event that attracts international talents between the ages of 16 to 25 years, who specialize in a large selection of engineering, technological and professional disciplines, pointing out that Abu Dhabi Technical has prepared the Emirates Skills team participating in the new global session of the competition Not only in order to win medals, but in order to establish the Abu Dhabi Technological Strategy in leading the technical and vocational education system in the country, to keep pace with the latest methods and standards that are applied in such major international events, in which developed countries are keen to highlight their institutional capabilities to build and manufacture Youth competencies specialized in engineering and technological disciplines, in addition to granting real opportunities to human talents from the country’s citizens to compete in many technical and professional skills, as they are evaluated and selected by a committee of specialized and internationally accredited experts, which contributes to raising the level of awareness of youth and Emirati society towards Technical education based on technical, technical and technological professions.

Eng. Ali Mohamed Al Marzouqi, Head of Emirates Skills at Abu Dhabi Technical Center

For his part, Eng. Ali Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Head of Emirates Skills in Abu Dhabi Technical, said that the Emirates Skills team participating in the Global Skills Competition 2022, the center has worked on preparing for several years, according to a high-quality plan developed by international experts, as the team was prepared inside and outside the country. Pointing out that the team includes 39 members, including experts, observers, and young men and women from the Emirates, who compete with international talents in 15 engineering, technological, and professional disciplines, namely, computer-assisted sculpting, computer-assisted turning, web design, jewelry making, welding, and dyeing. Automotive, electronics, mobile robots, health and social care, engineering drawing, automotive technology, aircraft engine maintenance, painting and decorating, electrical wiring, and industrial control systems.