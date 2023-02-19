Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council revealed the medals of the participants in the age groups in the Abu Dhabi International Triathlon Championship 2023, which is being sponsored by “Daman”, which opens the season of the World Triathlon Series. And next March 4th.

A group of international triathlon athletes, as well as a large number of sports enthusiasts from around the region and the world, are participating in the tournament to take part in this unique physical challenge, and to participate in the competitions of this global event, which is being held in one of the most famous destinations for global sporting events. Abu Dhabi International Triathlon sponsored by Daman to Yas Marina Circuit, home of the Formula 1 Federation Grand Prix.

In addition to the most important international triathlon athletes, the global event opens the door to participation for thousands of enthusiasts of triathlon races and fitness activities in the UAE, the region and the rest of the world, through 15 categories, including elite categories for men and women, elite Paralympic categories, age groups, and junior races, in addition to Categories of beginner athletes and categories of athletes of determination.

The stages of the Abu Dhabi International Triathlon Championship, sponsored by Daman, will begin with swimming in the turquoise waters of Yas Marina, under the magnificent views of the W Hotel Yas Island in the Yas Marina Circuit, and among the luxury yacht marinas, in a swimming track that is considered the most beautiful on the calendar of the World Triathlon Championships.

Once the athletes pass the swimming stage, they head to the cycling stage, where they have a unique opportunity to compete on the track of the final race of the Formula-1 World Championship. The cycling track of the Abu Dhabi International Triathlon Championship is characterized by high technical levels that excite professional triathletes looking for a challenge. Also, it is suitable for beginner athletes.

The organizers of the event announced that they would allow the public and followers to encourage their favorite athletes participating in the racing activities as they compete from the stands of the Yas Marina Circuit.

The race concludes with the running stage, which is considered the most important, as the participants go to the finish line of the race on the track, which is distinguished by its simplicity, allowing them to improve their personal times under the eyes of thousands of attendees.

The organizers also revealed the medal designs for the Abu Dhabi International Triathlon Championship 2023, which are presented to all participants who cross the finish line of the race, while the top three finishers in each age group ascend to the podium, where they receive their medals in a ceremonial ceremony.

The event medals this year are distinguished by their unique design that was made in the UAE, and the central circle in the medal represents the world of triathlon. Aerobics, running, and the central circle is surrounded by three rotating orbits, indicating that these elements meet in harmony with the triathlon athletes.

In her turn, Taghreed Al-Saeed, Executive Director of the Corporate Communications and Destination Marketing Group at Miral, said: “After the great success of the Triathlon World Championship finals that were held on Yas Island in November, we are looking forward again to welcoming thousands of triathlon enthusiasts and followers to Yas Island during the tour. The inaugural World Triathlon Championships for this year.

And she continued: «Abu Dhabi is a major station on the calendar of the world triathlon championships and an upcoming global event that allows us to showcase the capabilities of Yas Island in front of the elite triathlon athletes and guests of the event, in addition to the millions of triathlon fans around the world who follow its course on broadcast screens. Yas Island has established its global position as one of the most important destinations for sports and entertainment events in the region, with its facilities and destinations that meet various interests, and we look forward to welcoming the audience of the event in our various destinations during their visit to Abu Dhabi to follow the activities of the race.

In this context, Mohammed Ahmed Al Rumaithi, Director of the International Events Department at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We are pleased to announce that the Yas Marina Circuit is a destination for holding the activities of the Abu Dhabi International Triathlon Championship again.”

Al-Rumaithi added: “The fame of the Yas Marina Circuit is not limited to being a distinguished destination for motorsports, as it is also distinguished by its multi-use facilities that cater to various events and activities, and it is one of the most important destinations for major sporting events that characterize Abu Dhabi, which enhances Abu Dhabi’s global sporting position in attracting major sports.” World championships and their successful organization, and we worked with our strategic partners to ensure that the race tracks provide fun, entertainment and competition for all contestants, and allow participants of all levels of fitness to test their capabilities in a distinctive atmosphere.

Al-Rumaithi continued: “In addition to the distinctive race tracks and the atmosphere of the triathlon competition, the activities of the Abu Dhabi International Triathlon Championship offer its guests a unique variety of family entertainment activities, and large spaces in different parts of Yas Island to follow the elite triathlon athletes and encourage family members and friends participating in the races. age categories”.

Al-Rumaithi concluded: “Hosting the Abu Dhabi World Triathlon Championship confirms the Council’s continuous commitment to the efforts to develop various sports sectors in Abu Dhabi, encourage all segments of society to follow a healthy lifestyle, and consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position as a first global destination for the largest sports events and tournaments.”

Fans and fans of sporting events can follow the course of the race and encourage their favorite athletes, family members and friends participating in the race from the event village, which is distinguished by its location in the Formula-1 car maintenance track, as it also offers them a variety of recreational activities. The event village opens its doors to the public for free, and provides its guests with Many food and beverage options, children’s play areas, viewing platforms, in addition to event sponsors’ platforms, and a store for official products.

The range of official products available under the leading Ciovita brand includes cycling jerseys for both men and women, triathlon uniforms, socks and caps manufactured with the highest quality of the best high-performance materials that provide the highest levels of comfort during daily training and the best levels of performance suitable for racing.

Official merchandise is available prior to the event via the official website of the race and during its activities from the official store in the Events Village.

The Abu Dhabi International Triathlon Championship attracts a group of the most prominent sports stars. In the men’s category, the event witnesses the participation of 10 of the best triathlon athletes in the world, led by Frenchman Leo Bergere, the current world champion and ranked first in the world.

In the women’s category, Britain’s world number two, Georgia Tyler Brown, will participate, along with six female athletes from the world’s top ten, including third seed Tyler Spivey from the United States of America.

Para sprints include Tokyo Paralympic stars such as Eva Maria Moral Pederbro, bronze medalist in the competitive PTWC category who is returning to action after giving birth to her baby girl, and Alejandro Sanchez Palomero, bronze medalist in Tokyo competing in the PTS4 category.

The event also witnesses the holding of age group races, which are designed to attract athletes of all ages and fitness levels, whether they are first-time participants looking for a new challenge, or seasoned athletes who want to set a new personal record for ages starting from six years and over.