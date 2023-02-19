A few minutes after the publication of the stories in which Fedez lashes out against the Rete 4 broadcast Fuori dal Coro, showing the video in which an alleged journalist of the broadcast is on the phone with him in relation to questions about his sexual orientation, arrives via social networks the response of the program, which effectively denies an investigation of this type.

He does so with a message that quotes the words of the program host himself: “Dear @fedez you were wrong. #Fuoridalcoro hasn’t sent any journalists to ask questions about your sexual orientation. Sorry to disappoint you but this week we will be airing as usual health, safety, squat reports, and no reports on you. So I would ask you to direct your insolent remarks elsewhere”.

Fedez promptly denies it by publishing a further video in which the interlocutor on the phone reiterates that she is a correspondent from Fuori dal Coro. These last stories were initially canceled by Fedez himself, only to reappear a few minutes later.

Contacted by Fanpage.it, Mario Giordano essentially confirmed what was written on the Fuori dal Coro account, without adding other details, not even in relation to the alleged correspondent of the Fuori dal Coro broadcast. He does not specify her identity, but when asked about the link with the program he defines her as a “crazed splinter”, vaguely suggesting that the journalist took the initiative independently.