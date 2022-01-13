Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Organizing Committee of the Club World Cup “UAE 2022” announced the launch of the promotional activities for the tournament, presented by “Alibaba Cloud”, starting today “Thursday”, and the offers include the return of “Dubai”, the official mascot of the tournament, after its first appearance in the first edition. In 2009, in addition to organizing a tour of the official championship cup in all the emirates of the country.

The agenda of events includes a number of community championship programs and interactive activities that aim to achieve a positive impact on various segments of society in the UAE, inspire young people to interact with major events, and encourage them to follow a sporty and healthy lifestyle. The masses, through mobile tours and activities in the “Dubai Expo 2020”, and a number of public places and shopping centers in various parts of the country.

These activities and accompanying events provide a unique opportunity for fans to interact and take pictures with the official championship cup, as the cup appeared for the first time in the 2005 edition of the FIFA Club World Cup in Japan.

The talisman “Antelope” has also become an essential part of the tournament, as its last appearance was in the previous edition of the FIFA Club World Cup in the UAE in 2018, when it witnessed a great interaction from the audience, especially among young people.

Mohammed bin Hazam Al Dhaheri, the official spokesman for the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Club World Cup, said: We are very pleased with the return of “Dhabi” and the Cup tour to our community programs, and our interactive displays before the start of the highly anticipated tournament for all football fans.

He added: Community programs are an essential part of our hosting of the FIFA Club World Cup for the fifth time in the world sports capital Abu Dhabi. .

He said: “Dubai” represents the Arabian deer, which is part of the identity of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and symbolizes beauty, strength and speed, and I would like to emphasize that the health and safety of all participants in the tournament and community performances is our top priority, and we are in daily contact with the relevant authorities to monitor the current situation, and ensure We provide the highest preventive health and safety measures.

The tournament, which will be held from February 3 to 12, will witness the participation of the representative of the UAE, Al Jazira Club, in addition to 6 teams from around the world competing in knockout matches to get the most expensive title in the world of club football.

The qualified teams include the Champions League champion Chelsea FC, the Mexican CONCACAF Champions League champion Monterrey, the Brazilian Copa Libertadores champion Palmeiras, the African champion Al-Ahly of Egypt, the Asian Champions League champion Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia, and the representative of Oceania, Berry Tahiti.

For his part, FIFA Marketing Director Jean-Francois Pathy said: “Dhabi is a famous figure and a large part of previous editions of the FIFA Club World Cup, as it contributes to increasing the enthusiasm of the fans before the start of the tournament.”

“Dubai” will be at the heart of the preparations and performances for the tournament, which will receive the most prominent clubs and world stars with great competitive matches.

The highest safety standards will be applied to ensure the health of all participants, fans, organizers and players, so all fans must submit a negative “PCR” test result valid for at least 48 hours, and submit a green traffic condition through the Al Hosn app.

In conjunction with the decisions of the concerned authorities to ensure the health and safety of everyone, attendance will be for the next edition of the FIFA Club World Cup “UAE 2021”, starting from the age of 12 years and above.