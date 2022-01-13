With a message posted on social channels, Planet Manga, division of Panini Comics, announces that some of the publications will undergo a price increase. This is a necessary measure to counteract the problems in the supply of raw materials and increases in paper prices and production costs. However, the publishing house undertakes to keep these increases as low as possible. Below is the message.

Dear readers,

the situation of great difficulty of the last two years has determined, as you now well know, a series of problems related to the procurement of raw materials, as well as significant increases in paper prices and more generally in the production costs, now no longer sustainable, of our books and comics. These circumstances will lead to the price increase of some of our publications, starting from the next months.

In dealing with this heavy wave of commodity price increases, however, we will be careful to limit the extent of these increases as much as possible.