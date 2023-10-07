Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

Al-Jazira and Shabab Al-Ahly will meet today, Saturday, at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, in the capital, Abu Dhabi, within the “fifth round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, a confrontation that bears a competitive nature at the level of recent or present history, according to the ranking table between the two teams.

Both teams enter the match with the aim of obtaining three points, Shabab Al-Ahly in order to strengthen the lead and stop a direct competitor for the title, and Al-Jazira to level with Shabab Al-Ahly and Al-Ain at the top with 12 points, before the end of the round.

Perhaps the most prominent characteristic of the summit, which reached its height of excitement in the “era of professionalism,” is the abundance of goals in it, as history contains many unforgettable matches.

The numbers indicate that the confrontations between Al-Jazira and Shabab Al-Ahly since the 2018-2019 season witnessed 58 goals, during 14 matches in all tournaments “without the incomplete league”, at a rate of 4 goals per match, including 30 goals for “Pride of Abu Dhabi” and 32 goals for “Al-Fursan”. Shabab Al-Ahly also won 6 times, Al-Jazira 4 times, and a draw 4 times.

This period witnessed the presence of the two teams in knockout matches repeatedly, as the two teams met in the quarter-finals of the League Cup in 2018, and Shabab Al-Ahly won 4-2 in a dramatic match that witnessed 4 red cards.

The two teams also met again in the same competition, but in the semi-finals of 2020, and Shabab Al-Ahly qualified on penalties, and returned again in the quarter-finals of the last edition, and Al-Jazira won on penalties. The two teams met in the 2022 Super Cup final, and Al-Jazira won on penalties, after a draw. 1-1.

The most prominent matches in terms of results and abundance are the opening match of the league of the 2018-2019 season, in which 9 goals were scored between the two teams, and the victory was in favor of Al-Jazira 5-4, and we cannot forget the result of 5-3 for Al-Jazira as well in the 2020-2021 season league.