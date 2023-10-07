Israel said it was on the brink of war and began launching strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza, and Israeli media reported that there were ongoing battles between groups of Palestinian militants and security forces in southern Israel.
The following timeline, which begins with Israel’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in 2005, lists the main confrontations between Israel and Palestinian groups in the crowded coastal enclave of 2.3 million people:
- August 15, 2005: Israeli forces unilaterally withdraw from Gaza after 38 years of seizing the Strip.
- January 25, 2006: Hamas wins the majority of seats in the Palestinian legislative elections, and Israel and the United States cut off aid to the Palestinians because of Hamas’ refusal to “renounce violence and recognize Israel.”
- June 25, 2006: Hamas militants capture Gilad Shalit, an Israeli army conscript, in a cross-border attack from Gaza, prompting Israel to launch air strikes and incursions into the Strip. Shalit is eventually released more than 5 years later in a prisoner exchange.
- December 27, 2008: Israel launched a military attack on Gaza that lasted 22 days after Palestinians fired rockets at the town of Sderot in southern Israel.
- November 14, 2012: Israel kills the military commander of Hamas, Ahmed Al-Jaabari, followed by Palestinian factions launching rockets at Israel and Israeli air strikes over the course of eight days.
- July and August 2014: Hamas’ kidnapping and murder of three Israeli youths led to a 7-week war that resulted in the deaths of more than 2,100 Palestinians in Gaza and 73 Israelis, including 67 soldiers.
- March 2018: Palestinian protests began at the Gaza border with Israel, and Israeli forces opened fire to drive away the protesters. There were reports that more than 170 Palestinians were killed in the protests, which continued for several months, and also led to the outbreak of fighting between Hamas and Israeli forces.
- May 2021: After weeks of tension during the month of Ramadan, hundreds of Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli security forces on the campus of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Hamas fired a barrage of rockets from Gaza at Israel. Israel responded with air strikes on Gaza. The fighting continued for 11 days, resulting in… Killing at least 250 people in Gaza and 13 in Israel.
- August 2022: At least 44 people were killed, including 15 children, in three days of violence that began when Israeli air strikes targeted a senior leader of the Jihad movement. In response, the Jihad movement fired more than a thousand missiles towards Israel.
- January 2023: The Jihad movement in Gaza launches two missiles towards Israel after Israeli forces raided a refugee camp and killed 7 Palestinian militants and two civilians. The missiles set off sirens in Israeli residential communities near the border, but did not result in casualties. Israel responds by launching air strikes on Gaza.
- October 2023: Hamas carried out its largest attack on Israel in years, launching a surprise barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip, in addition to militants crossing the border fence. Israel said it was on the brink of war and had begun launching strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza and called in reserve soldiers.
#2023.. #Learn #chronology #Gaza #Strip #confrontations