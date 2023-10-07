Israel said it was on the brink of war and began launching strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza, and Israeli media reported that there were ongoing battles between groups of Palestinian militants and security forces in southern Israel.

The following timeline, which begins with Israel’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in 2005, lists the main confrontations between Israel and Palestinian groups in the crowded coastal enclave of 2.3 million people:

August 15, 2005: Israeli forces unilaterally withdraw from Gaza after 38 years of seizing the Strip.

January 25, 2006: Hamas wins the majority of seats in the Palestinian legislative elections, and Israel and the United States cut off aid to the Palestinians because of Hamas’ refusal to “renounce violence and recognize Israel.”

June 25, 2006: Hamas militants capture Gilad Shalit, an Israeli army conscript, in a cross-border attack from Gaza, prompting Israel to launch air strikes and incursions into the Strip. Shalit is eventually released more than 5 years later in a prisoner exchange.

December 27, 2008: Israel launched a military attack on Gaza that lasted 22 days after Palestinians fired rockets at the town of Sderot in southern Israel.

November 14, 2012: Israel kills the military commander of Hamas, Ahmed Al-Jaabari, followed by Palestinian factions launching rockets at Israel and Israeli air strikes over the course of eight days.

July and August 2014: Hamas’ kidnapping and murder of three Israeli youths led to a 7-week war that resulted in the deaths of more than 2,100 Palestinians in Gaza and 73 Israelis, including 67 soldiers.