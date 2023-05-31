Abu Dhabi Police warned of fraudulent calls and links to fraudulent websites via short text messages that simulate government institutions and phish the public and provide fake services and temptations with benefits for cooperation with government agencies through their websites or e-mail.

She pointed to the renewal of deceptive methods of fraudsters and swindlers, and luring victims in misleading ways, by which they are defrauded after obtaining information related to their bank accounts and reusing that data again, which allows withdrawals of financial balances.

And I appealed to avoid clicking on the links and not to share your confidential information with anyone, whether your account or card information, Internet banking passwords, ATM personal identification numbers, security number (CCV) or password, and that bank employees and banks will not ask you this information at all.

Abu Dhabi Police called on the public, in case of fraud, to go to the nearest police station and quickly report any calls they receive from unknown persons asking them to update their banking data, by contacting Aman Service No. 8002626 or by sending a text message 2828 to enhance the efforts of the police in confronting these fraudulent methods and protecting society from its risks.

And called for the activation of protection programs to ensure the efficiency of getting rid of harmful sites that contain electronic codes aimed at robbing their savings, and not to succumb to imaginary temptations.