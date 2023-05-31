James Rodríguez lives determining hours. The ’10’ of the Colombian National Team, without a team since April, is one of the main players in the transfer market, after the main leagues in Europe ended a few days ago.

James, who left Olympiacos abruptly, and due to a “problem within the club” according to him, has taken advantage of the last time for his personal commitments. However, as the player himself stated in his recent interview with ‘Win Sports’, The idea is to play again in Europewhere he already knew how to shine with the shirts of Real Madrid, Porto, Monaco and, finally, Olympiacos.

Now everything indicates that its new place in the world will be Türkiye. Or at least that is how the press of the Eurasian country authoritatively reports it.

“Besiktas finished the job: James Rodríguez”headlines the sports media ‘Sporx’.

James Rodríguez, ‘finished the job’

James Rodriguez trains.

This Monday, the ‘Transfermarkt’ portal was in charge of replicating the news from the Turkish media.

“Besiktas already has a verbal agreement with the Colombian star James Rodríguez”reported the prestigious portal.

And now, after knowing this information, the newspaper ‘Sporx’ assured in its last related note that “Besiktas has already finished the job: James Rodríguez”.

Although it does not give figures or details, ‘Sporx’ publishes: “James Rodríguez, the new star of Besiktas”.

If James were signed, he would be the third Colombian to wear the Besiktas shirt, as goalkeeper Óscar Córdoba and defender Pedro Franco did so at the time.

