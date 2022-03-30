Abu Dhabi Police warned against electronic beggary through information technology and social media platforms with the aim of pleading users to obtain material and in-kind benefits by sending text messages, human images and other fabricated pleading phrases to help orphans, treat sick people, or build mosques and schools in poor countries and others, promoted by unknown people inside and outside The state should address it through awareness, explaining that beggars use social media as a tool to achieve illegal goals, and the phenomenon of electronic beggary is one of the most dangerous phenomena of beggary at all, but rather a way to reap imaginary sums that far exceed the usual begging methods that beggars perform in front of the doors of Mosques or in markets and roads, and urged community members not to send or even transfer money to unknown people, and at the same time the sender does not know what it will be used for.

She explained that the law sets the penalty for committing the crime of beggary by imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months, and a fine of no less than 5000 dirhams. The law also considered as an aggravating circumstance the commission of the crime of beggary in the following cases: If the beggar is of a healthy structure or has an apparent source of livelihood, and if the beggar faked injury or permanent disability, or pretended to perform a service for others, or used any other means of deception and deception with the intent of Influencing others to elicit their sympathy.

As for the penalty for the organized beggary crime, the law imposed a penalty of imprisonment for a period of no less than six months, and a fine of no less than 100,000 dirhams on everyone who conducted the organized begging crime, and imposed the same penalty on anyone who recruits people in accordance with the Law of Entry and Residence of Foreigners to use them in Organized beggary crime. As for the penalty for those who participated in the crime of organized beggary, according to the law, it is imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months and a fine of no less than 5000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties. It is also considered an aggravating circumstance if the perpetrator of the organized beggary crime is a guardian or custodian or charged with observing or caring for the beggar or has direct authority over him.



